NSW police stopped a Bank of Queensland robbery in the Sydney suburb of Rhodes, arresting three men. The funny part? We think one of them may have been wearing an iPod, given that trademark white earbud cord sticking out of his pocket. It's possible that, having cold feet at the last second, this scared masked man cranked some Judas Priests to get in that important armed robbery state of mind. Or maybe he wanted to ensure that his Nike+iPod account gave him credit for all those steps he'd be making later, sprinting from the cops. Either way, it's a bit funny and a bit sad. But from our perspective, mostly just funny. [ABC News via digg]
Bank Robbers Are Wearing iPods Now?
