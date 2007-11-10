Awesome Chrome Motorcycle Ceiling Light with Working Headlight

This is one radical-looking lighting fixture. The Wild Thing Ceiling Pendant hangs on a pair of guy wires and makes you want to get your motor running. Its satin nickel/polished chrome frame holds a couple of medium-base lightbulbs, and its functional headlight lights up, too, packing an MR16 bulb inside. It seems kinda small in this picture, but it's actually 23 inches long and weighs 11 pounds. Looks like some fine workmanship, for which you'll pay a dear $308, even when it's on sale. [Green Culture, via 7 Gadgets]