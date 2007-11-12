If you have always wondered how Australian miners amuse themselves when they are bored, wonder no longer. It is way cooler than any of us expected: they take a massive mining truck and use it to destroy land cruisers that are found unoccupied, all for funzies. Is there anything more fun than destroying large metal based structures with larger metal based structures? The video of the event indicates that there isn't. Don't believe us? Hit the video for the truth behind real good times. [Liveleak]
Australian Miners Wreck It
