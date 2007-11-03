Instead of gouging you for hundreds of dollars in international iPhone data roaming charges, AT&T is now giving you a Global Data Plan that tacks on $59.99 a month on top of your calling and existing iPhone Data plan and gives you 50MB to play with. After your 50MB is up, you're going to be charged $0.005/KB (which ends up being $5 a megabyte—ouch) in covered countries, and $0.010/KB in non-covered countries. If that's too much for you, there's also a $24.99 plan that gives you 20MB a month, after which you're charged the same $0.005/KB rate as the other plan in 29 covered countries, and $0.0195/KB (which is an atrocious $19.50 a megabyte) in non-covered countries. [AT&T]
AT&T's International iPhone Data Plan Gives You 50MB For $59, Gouges You Slightly Less Than Before
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.