Pandora, the music station that takes one artist or song you like and feeds you—with pretty decent accuracy—other artists and songs you might like, has just gotten a content deal with AT&T. If you've got a Samsung SYNC, a717, a737, Moto V3xx, RAZR 2, LG trax, LG Cu400 or CU405, you can stream up to 100 Pandora stations over AT&T's 3G network. This program unfortunately costs you $US8.99 a month on top of your 3G plan, which is $US19.99 a month. With all the Pandora and Last.fm fans out there, getting custom radio stations on the go is pretty much only one step away from having a DJ follow you around for nine bucks a month playing only songs you like. [AT&T]
AT&T Throws Pandora Smart Radio Down Your Wireless Pipes
