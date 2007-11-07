AT&T Cuts U-Verse Fiber Optic Rollout Schedule Estimates

After cutting U-verse rollout schedule estimates in May for the end of 2008 from availability in 19 million homes to 18 million, AT&T's at it again, now chopping it to 17 million. Apparently the rollout in former BellSouth territory (the Southeast) is causing the snag, as well as forcing AT&T to pump more cash into prep work—an extra $500 million. While fiber optic rollout isn't cheap for AT&T or Verizon, all the delays make it seem like it's never coming to my backyard. [AP/Yahoo!]