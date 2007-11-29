Talking about the 3G iPhone at a meeting in California, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson declared: "You'll have it next year." He didn't add any specifics but we hope this is not just some general statement (3G being the obvious next step in the iPhone) and that they are already well into the development phase, perhaps taking advantage of the latest low-consumption 3G chipsets to solve Steve Jobs concerns about a 3G iPhone's battery life. The comment is in line with previous comments from Telefonica insiders, who pointed out to Gizmodo that the spanish company would have delayed the introduction of the iPhone to next year thinking that a non-3G version wouldn't work in the Spanish market. [Bloomberg]
AT&T CEO Says 3G iPhone Next Year
