AT&T 8525 Finally Gets Windows Mobile 6 Upgrade

The official AT&T 8525 upgrade to Windows Mobile 6 is finally here after months and months of delay. You can download and install it directly from the HTC website (as opposed to the AT&T website), but you only have from November 1 to February 1, 2008 to do so. You'll probably still be able to find the ROM online after the deadline, but you can take 25 minutes out of your schedule to update before then. Even if you're planning on ditching the phone and upgrading to its WM6-having big brother, the Tilt, you might as well upgrade your old phone now to increase its Craigslist resale value. Either that, or you can offer up your body as a bonus like everyone else on Craigslist does. [HTC - Thanks Rich!]