ATI TV Wonder 650 TV Tuner Finally Debuts for Macs

ATI's TV Wonder 650 TV tuners have been out for PCs for a bit, but a Mac version of the Combo USB variety's arriving just this month for $149, and it comes in a special white case—guess they didn't get the memo silver's the new white. It's also sporting a polished new interface and parental controls, though spec-wise it appears to be the same as before (OTA Analog and HD, Clear-QAM, etc.), making it a pretty decent solution for a Mac mini HD PVR setup. This way for more photos.