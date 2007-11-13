We reported on Asus' ultra green EcoBook bamboo laptop back in March, but now that we're seeing it in person, we can tell the design has changed. This latest edition of the bamboo beauty features even more wood accents than before with bamboo surrounding the touchpad, as well as the bamboo facade. The bamboo is also blonder now. Asus reps teased us that this, too, was just a prototype and that the design may well change again before its release in 2008. We didn't get any additional info on what the EcoBook would include under the hood except that it would be based on Intel's Core Duo 2 processor. Even so, we want one. [Asus]
Asus' Updated EcoBook Bamboo Laptop Hands On (Gallery)
