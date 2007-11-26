Asus Supposedly Infringes Linux Licence Terms

Asus has apparently altered the underlying Linux kernel in their new and popular eeePC. As per the Linux General Public Licence, they are required to provide the necessary source code for any such modifications. Guess what? They forgot to distribute the code.The controversy surrounds the asus_acpi module, which is used to manage the hardware interfaces of the eeePC. Perhaps this was just an innocent omission. Apparently not, according to the discoverer, Asus intentionally removed references to the alterations they made. The end users are probably not going to kick up a fuss, but with this potentially being the best selling Linux laptop, ever, is it not a matter of time before someone takes action? [Cliff Hacks Things via Itwire]