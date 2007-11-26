Asus has apparently altered the underlying Linux kernel in their new and popular eeePC. As per the Linux General Public Licence, they are required to provide the necessary source code for any such modifications. Guess what? They forgot to distribute the code.The controversy surrounds the asus_acpi module, which is used to manage the hardware interfaces of the eeePC. Perhaps this was just an innocent omission. Apparently not, according to the discoverer, Asus intentionally removed references to the alterations they made. The end users are probably not going to kick up a fuss, but with this potentially being the best selling Linux laptop, ever, is it not a matter of time before someone takes action? [Cliff Hacks Things via Itwire]
Asus Supposedly Infringes Linux Licence Terms
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.