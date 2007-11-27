Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Asus Releases Missing Eee Source Code to Square With GPL

eeetiny.jpgFeeling the whirlwind of GPL diehards buzzing around the internet beating at its face, Asus has released more of the Eee's source code—specifically the missing Asus_ACPI module, which manages its hardware interfaces. GPL 1, Asus still 1? [Asus via Engadget]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

