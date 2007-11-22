The Asus Eee 4G Surf drops quite a bit spec-wise compared to the standard Eee PC 4G for the $US50 savings. Besides losing the webcam, it's got slower, soldered RAM and a tinier battery. But if you want it anyway, Newegg's got it now. [Newegg]
Asus Eee PC 4G Surf Available Now
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.