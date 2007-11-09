Asus Eee Laptop Gets a Handful of New Colour Options

That adorable Asus Eee PC (pronounced "E") has already been seen in white and black, and now it's getting the Easter treatment with a handful of new pastel colors. Each colour has its own cheesy name, too, in case that helps you decide: Pure White, Lush Green, Sky Blue, Blush Pink, or Galaxy Black are the official options. It looks like these colours will be options on the lowest-end $299 model, set to ship in early 2008, and not the current $399 model that's available now. [Pocketables]