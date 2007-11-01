Asus eee gets Australian date and price

Thanks to the "enormous demand" Asus heard was out in the market for the Eee PC (we'll pretend our narky rant post had something to do with it), they have trashed their original "special tender only" plans and will be launching the ultra mobile computer into the market in December at $499.

No word on exactly who will be stocking the computer, with Asus stating they are "in the process of selecting its partner(s) of choice."

For those who haven't paid attention to date because of the original plans, the Eee PC is running off flash storage, no HDD, and the operating system will be Linux, while offering the option to opt for Windows Vista. Full specs have been previously described here.

