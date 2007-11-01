Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Asus eee gets Australian date and price

EeePC-2_336x407.jpgThanks to the "enormous demand" Asus heard was out in the market for the Eee PC (we'll pretend our narky rant post had something to do with it), they have trashed their original "special tender only" plans and will be launching the ultra mobile computer into the market in December at $499.

No word on exactly who will be stocking the computer, with Asus stating they are "in the process of selecting its partner(s) of choice."

For those who haven't paid attention to date because of the original plans, the Eee PC is running off flash storage, no HDD, and the operating system will be Linux, while offering the option to opt for Windows Vista. Full specs have been previously described here.

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles