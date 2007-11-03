The folks over at Crave discovered that Ask.com's new search algorithm gives you some pretty questionable suggestions when you type in the beginning of questions. To answer your question, getting preggers in a hot tub all depends on how virile you are. Consider that a challenge. Another challenge: find the most ludicrous suggestion it gives and post it in the comments. [Ask.com via Crave]
Ask.com's Search Predictions are Comedy Gold
