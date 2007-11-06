Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Apple's Son-of-a-Newton Might Be Asus Tablet PC

Apple_Tablet.jpgJesus told you that a MacBook touch might be coming and Matt Buchanan just showed you a new mock-up. Now CNet Crave UK has an inside scoop that Eee PC maker—and MacBook contract manufacturer—Asus will one day deliver an Apple tablet.

According to the story:

Apple Tablet will not be based on existing Asus designs such as the R1 [top] . It will come from a completely new blueprint, possibly based on the patent Apple filed back in May 2005 [bottom] . We're guessing it'll be based on Intel Core architecture, a tweaked version of Leopard, and have all the multi-touch, CoverFlow goodness we've seen in the iPhone and iPod touch.

Apple, if you're listening, Jesus wants WiMax, too.

There, every answer you'll ever want to know ever—all that's left is a name: CNet's calling it an "Apple Tablet PC," Factory Joe called it "iPad," we were saying "MacBook touch" but damn if that doesn't just look silly. What do you want to call it? (Note: Son-of-a-Newton is already taken.) [CNet Crave UK]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles