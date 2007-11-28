Apple-ish Prototypes for Non-iPod Gadgets

Maclife spent some time wondering what it would be like if Apple forayed into other gadget sectors and came up with a few concepts, including my favorite, the iEye camera. Unlike most design school renderings, this one is accompanied with a few specs: there's an imaginary but delicious HD video recording mode, 5.1MP stills, 12GB of Flash, a 3X optical zoom and most interestingly, lite versions of iPhoto and iMovie that can be used on the multitouch back. The other concept ideas include an iCar, an MP3 playing Taser (iProtection), an internet tablet for teens (Squidget). More at Maclife. [Maclife]