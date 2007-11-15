In addition to updating OS X Tiger to 10.4.11 for both Intel and PPC Macs, Apple's pulled out their software dump truck and are updating almost all their apps. iPhoto, Pro Apps, Compressor, Cinema Tools, Color, Motion, DVD Studio Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Soundtrack Pro are all getting updates as well. In addition, there's a security update for Panther 10.3.9, and a feature update for Safari on Windows that includes lots more shortcuts, more window resizing options, and spell/grammar check. Looks like there's stuff for everyone. [Apple]
Apple Unloads Dump Truck of Updates, Including 10.4.11 and Pro Applications
