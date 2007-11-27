Apple Touchscreen Tablet Contest Winner and Gallery

Thanks for everyone who entered our Apple Tablet "Contest", showing us just how good some of you are at Photoshop and/or taking Apple's existing designs and improving on it. We wouldn't be surprised if one of these actually turned out quite close to what Apple's picturing for their own machines. The big winner is Logan Lape, who brings us his "MacBook touch" in a way that illustrates its portability and usability (keyboard in Garageband! eBook Reader!). Congrats Logan. Hit the jump to see the the 20 other notable entries.