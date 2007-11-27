Thanks for everyone who entered our Apple Tablet "Contest", showing us just how good some of you are at Photoshop and/or taking Apple's existing designs and improving on it. We wouldn't be surprised if one of these actually turned out quite close to what Apple's picturing for their own machines. The big winner is Logan Lape, who brings us his "MacBook touch" in a way that illustrates its portability and usability (keyboard in Garageband! eBook Reader!). Congrats Logan. Hit the jump to see the the 20 other notable entries.
Apple Touchscreen Tablet Contest Winner and Gallery
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.