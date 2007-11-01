Apple Takes Cheap Laptops to Santa Rosa

Guess those rumours were true about impending MacBook updates. Apple didn't make a big deal about it, but right under everyone's noses the company's upgraded its popular MacBook laptops, finally goosing them up to the Santa Rosa architecture with GMA X3100 integrated video, giving those graphics a sprightly new lease on life. Santa Rosa gives the MacBook a welcome speed bump, raising the front-side bus speed to 800MHz from 667MHz. Both the white and black MacBooks get the new chipset, and the MacBook Pro, already totin' Santa Rosa, was also annointed with a new chip and drive choice. Let's drill down for the details.

Now you can get a 13-inch 80GB 2GHz Core 2 Duo white MacBook for $1099. Bump that up to a 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 120GB hard drive and a double layer SuperDrive for $1299. The black model now has a 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo and a 160 GB hard drive is $1499.

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro, well, they've had the Santa Rosa chipset since last June, but now you can upgrade to a 2.6GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor for $250, and you're also able to bump up to a 250GB drive. [Apple, via Mac Rumors]