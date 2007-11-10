Apple Store Employees Looking Forward to 1.1.2 Firmware

An Apple Store employee just tipped us off on why he's looking forward to the iPhone 1.1.2 patch. He IMs: "Please post something telling people to stop fing jailbreaking in store iPhones and iTouches. We spend a good 2 hours every night overtime redoing the damn things because people are like 'uhh look at me, I'm special. I can go to a URL.' Our store has 70ish iTouch and iPhones, so you can imagine...". After laughing our asses off, he replied, "is that Jason i hear volunteering to restore all the touches tomorrow night?" [Thanks tipster, you poor bastard!]