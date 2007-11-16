Apple Resists the Hard Questions with PR Force Field

This interview outtake gives you an idea of the kind of control Apple demands (and gets) when dealing with any kind of media. Benjamin Cohen, a correspondent from UK broadcaster Channel 4 in the UK interviews Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing Phil Schiller. As soon as the words "iTunes" and "monopoly" come up in the interview, Jobsian acolytes swarm around, attempting to control every word that's said. "Are you acting in a sort of monopoly way?," asks Cohen. Schiller claims he answered the question, and yes, we are seeing this clip out of context. Still, you can see what amounts to a dream situation by any company, able to perfectly control what's known by other companies as "uncontrolled" media. "Stay focused," intones the Apple babysitter. A good reminder to all journalists to ask the hard questions, anyhow. [YouTube](Thanks, Rory and Martin!)