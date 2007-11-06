Apple iPad Touch Tablet Mock-Up Is Shiny, iPhone-y

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

ipadtouchcover.jpgAesthetically, Factory Joe's "iPad Touch" tablet mockup doesn't wholly differ from the pretty slick one our own Jesus Diaz conjured with his magic Photoshop fingers, but it does ratchet up the iPhone design elements. Oh, and MacBook Touch is a much better, if less reflective, name in our book. Another shot after the jump or scope the rest over there. [Factory Joe via Gadget Lab] ipadtouchkeys.jpg

