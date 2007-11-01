Apple Hasn't Given Up on Time Machine AirPort Disk Support

If you kept up with our Mac OSX Leopard Liveblog, you might have heard that Apple pulled wireless Time Machine back-ups with AirPort disks at the last minute. If you were irritated by this development, good news may be on the horizon. According to an Appleinsider source, Apple is classifying the AirPort disk issue as a known issue. So if the rumours are true, engineers are looking into it and an upcoming maintenance update resolving the problem may be well on its way. [Appleinsider]