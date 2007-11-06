According to AppleInsider, Apple is already passing around the first builds of the Mac OS X 10.5.1 update. More extensive software testing will begin next week. While we don't have any specifics on the fixes involved, there are a slew of minor problems you can see on message boards that could be addressed...probably only to create a new slew of minor problems. We'll see how long the update takes to reach users, but all in all, this looks to be pretty quick turnaround from Apple on their first—let's not use euphemisms—patch for OSX. [appleinsider]
Apple Already Testing Leopard 10.5.1?
