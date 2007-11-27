Forget strollers and RF monitors: the first thing expectant parents can now buy is the AngelSounds Fetal Doppler System, which tracks down prenatal junior's heartbeat and plays it through a standard pair of headphones. The monitor will also make a recording, giving you one more annoying memento to email to friends and family. Fetal Doppler systems aren't exactly new technology, but AngelSounds is the first one offered commercially—at the ridiculously low price of $US27. [Shiny Shiny]
AngelSounds Finds and Records the Pitter-Patter of Little Hearts
