People who didn't want to settle for the sanitized version of Ang Lee's Lust, Caution turned to the dirtier illegal download, and ended up in need of a shot of virtual penicillin. Chinese censors chopped about 30 minutes of the old hot-n-heavy out of the movie, increasing demand for a pirated copy showing the American cut. But hackers have replaced many copies of the film with bundles of malicious software causing everything from BSOD to password theft. It's known as Trojan.Win32.Mnless.zgw, though InfoWorld and others prefer "the Lust virus." At last count, about 15 of Lust downloads were poised to zap systems. Question: what's the downside for censors or the piracy-fearing MPAA? Answer: there is none. [InfoWorld]
Ang Lee's "Lust" Spreads Sexually Transmitted PC Virus
