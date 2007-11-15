Andy Dick Look-alike Develops Device to Supercool Beer in Seconds

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

huski2.JPGLeave it to a 22-year-old college student to develop what could be the best thing to happen to beer in centuries. The device, dubbed Huski, has a cooling capacity that is almost four times greater than regular ice. Plus, Huski won't water down your drink, and it is completely portable. The inventor, Kent Hodgson, describes the science behind the device thusly:

"You have plastic cooling cells which are pressed down into the dock which houses the liquid carbon dioxide. The liquid CO2 expands and is pressurized into dry ice in the base of the cooling cells ... in a moment."

After that, it is a simple matter of dropping Huski into your drink, consuming the beverage, and waking up hours later in a dumpster with nothing but your boots on —just like any other Saturday. Hodgson also explained that one canister can fill thirty 330 ml bottles at a cost of 7 cents each. He plans on patenting the Huski and selling them for around $50. Not a bad deal if you hate lugging around ice and a gigantic cooler to the beach. [nzherald via InventorSpot]

