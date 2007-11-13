Google's Sergei Brin and Steve Horowitz show off multiple prototypes of the Android platform, one of which has a Palm smartphone form factor and one that has a higher-end, HTC Windows Mobile form factor. The former shows off text messaging and Google maps (which looks pretty great, btw), and the latter shows off 3G desktop-quality web browsing using webkit. There's also 3D OpenGL rendering, application feature sharing, and iPhone-esque finger gesturing. If you weren't excited about Android yet, just think about how this could turn out to be the open-source iPhone. [YouTube]
Android UI Video Demo Shows off Multitouch, Google Maps, Quake
