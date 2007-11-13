The SDK included an Android emulator. Here are some screenshots from the software gPhone. •There's a browser (no flash, but still better than the shipping Windows Mobile browser), address book, maps. •Missing are YouTube, Gmail and Calendar apps. •There are demos for OpenGL/3D, autocomplete, scroll bars, alarms, and pop-up notices with images. •You know you can download and run this yourself, right now, for free. Right? Go! •There's also a coverflow and grid type view for photos. [Android SDK]
Android UI Screenshots
