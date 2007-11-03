An Overview of the New E-Voting Machine Guidelines

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

dieboldsmashed.jpgIn case you didn't want to rip through the pages upon pages of the EAC's Voluntary Voting System Guidlines or the 600-page monster version before firing off your two cents on e-voting, Ars Technica nicely overviews them for us. For one, paper trails are now a de facto requirement, since "independent, voter-verifiable records" are required for certification, meaning we no longer have to pray that the machine's software is up to snuff.

More to the nitty-gritty, what emerges from the guidelines is something along the lines of an actual technical standard with "revised and clarified language." And they actually have to be tested, not just rubber-stamped by third-parties hand-picked by vendors. Best of all, while technically the guidelines are voluntary, a bunch of state legislatures are voting to make them mandatory, giving them the force of law. Must be a glum day over at Diebold Premier Election Systems' HQ, lamenting the days of a total lack of oversight. [Ars, Flickr]

