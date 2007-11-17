Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Amusing But Sad Video Shows Verizon Reps Misquoting Rates 93 Percent of the Time

Eyeless Writer called Verizon 56 times to ask two different data pricing questions: one about going over limits, another about roaming. A ridiculous 93 percent of reps answered at least one question incorrectly. Only 2 percent got them both right. Don't they have computers in front of them to cheat when they don't know the answer? [Eyeless Writer via BBG]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles