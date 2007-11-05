Amex Digital's GPS Equipped Phone is Strangely Alluring

Hong Kong's Amex Digital has just released a GPS-enabled cellphone. The handset sports the common candy bar form factor, measures 114mm x 49.8 mm x 17mm, houses dual speakers, annoys you with a 2.5mm phone jack, has a 1.3MP camera, supports miniSD expansion and has a 2.4 QVGA TFT LCD.

With its mediocre aesthetics, why does this device seduce us so? Perhaps it is similar to our librarian back in third grade; sure she was a bit old, but we so would have. It was the way she scanned the books—really efficiently. Oh Amex Digital, efficiently GPS track us, please! [Ubergizmo]