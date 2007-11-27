Ambient Football Scorecast Keeps NFL Fans Up To Date All the Time

Watching football is clearly the best way to get scores to the games you're interested in, but if you're unable to view the games due to being busy or having them blacked out in your area, this fancy new Ambient Football Scorecast should keep you all up to date. It displays football scores in real time, allowing you see just how badly your precious Dolphins are being pummeled by whatever team they happen to be playing against this week. It also displays team and schedule info, making it a nice little gadget for the desks of football fans. Although for $US125, they could just check ESPN.com like a normal person, but hey, gadgets! [Product Page]