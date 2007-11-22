Amazon to Start Black Friday a Day Early With Huge Savings

Amazon just announced it's going to jump into Black Friday early, busting out a group of computer peripherals starting tomorrow (Thanksgiving). The online store will offer additional items on Black Friday, and even more on cyber Monday. All the listed items will have free shipping unless otherwise noted, and the price you'll pay includes savings from a mail-in rebate. Take the jump to see the specifics.

All prices in USD.

Thursday (11/22)

Hauppauge HVR-950 HD TV Stick: $39.99

Hauppauge HD TV Stick Mac: $82.99

Kensington Ci70 Wireless Desktop $30.99

Kensington SlimBlade Media Mouse $29.99

Kensington SlimBlade Notebook Set $57.99

Microsoft Ergo 40000 Keyboard $34.99

Microsoft Wireless Optical Mouse 4.0 Mass Steel Blue $14.99

Microsoft Wireless Notebook Laser Mouse 6000- Vista SE Black $22.99

Microsoft Mobility Pack 4PL-00001 (LifeCam NX-6000 and Wireless Notebook Laser Mouse 6000) $69.99

Klipsch Promedia Ultra 2.0 PC Speaker System- Silver $59.99

Starlogic 24" Widescreen LCD Monitor $299.99 (no free shipping)

Media Keyboard Elite $8.49

Cordless Desktop LX300 $19.99

MX5000 Keyboard / Mouse Combo $63.99

Friday (11/23)

MX Revolution Mouse $39.99 (Thursday and Monday only)

Z-5500 Speakers $217.99 (no free shipping)

Z-5300e 5.1 Speakers $91.99 (no free shipping)

Logitech Z-4I 2.1 Speaker System $39.99 (no free shipping)

Chill Stream PC Game Pad $19.99

Logitech QuickCam Communicate Deluxe Webcam $19.99 (Thursday and Monday only)

Monday (11/26)

Pinnacle Systems 8230-10020-71 PCTV HD Ultimate Stick $99.99

Logitech VX Revolution Mouse $15.49

Logitech UltraVision WebCam $35.99