Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Amazon Offers 2 For 1 On Blu-Ray Discs

bond.jpgAmazon is gearing up for the holidays with a special 2 for 1 offer on Blu-ray titles from the Sony and Disney libraries. If you are thinking that these titles are crap, you are only partially correct. There are definitely some gems in there including: Casino Royale, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hellboy, Talledega Nights and Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy —to name a few. Unfortunately, the promotion must be along studio lines. In other words, if you buy a Sony title, you must select another Sony title as your freebie.[Amazon via Hi-Def Digest via Electronic House]

AU: Not much use to us out here due to region control. If they do an HD DVD deal, we could go nuts. Anyone considered buying a US player just to take advantage of US pricing and/or availability? -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles