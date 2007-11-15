Amazon Offers 2 For 1 On Blu-Ray Discs

Amazon is gearing up for the holidays with a special 2 for 1 offer on Blu-ray titles from the Sony and Disney libraries. If you are thinking that these titles are crap, you are only partially correct. There are definitely some gems in there including: Casino Royale, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hellboy, Talledega Nights and Hitchiker's Guide to the Galaxy —to name a few. Unfortunately, the promotion must be along studio lines. In other words, if you buy a Sony title, you must select another Sony title as your freebie.[Amazon via Hi-Def Digest via Electronic House]

AU: Not much use to us out here due to region control. If they do an HD DVD deal, we could go nuts. Anyone considered buying a US player just to take advantage of US pricing and/or availability?