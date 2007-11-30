Samsung's BD-UP5000 hybrid HD DVD and Blu-ray player—so far, the best one around—with BD 1.1 hardware support, now has a price and date of the Amazon variety: Jan. 15, 2008 for only $US800, $250 off the MSRP. Because it's Amazon's word, not Samsung's, don't take the date as diamond solid, but feel free to get in on the pre-order action to lock down the hot price. [Amazon via I4U]
Amazon Lists Samsung BD-UP5000 Hybrid HD DVD and Blu-ray Player for $800, Jan. 15 Release
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.