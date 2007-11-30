Amazon Lists Samsung BD-UP5000 Hybrid HD DVD and Blu-ray Player for $800, Jan. 15 Release

Samsung's BD-UP5000 hybrid HD DVD and Blu-ray player—so far, the best one around—with BD 1.1 hardware support, now has a price and date of the Amazon variety: Jan. 15, 2008 for only $US800, $250 off the MSRP. Because it's Amazon's word, not Samsung's, don't take the date as diamond solid, but feel free to get in on the pre-order action to lock down the hot price. [Amazon via I4U]