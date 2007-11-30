Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Amazon Lists Samsung BD-UP5000 Hybrid HD DVD and Blu-ray Player for $800, Jan. 15 Release

bdup5000.jpgSamsung's BD-UP5000 hybrid HD DVD and Blu-ray player—so far, the best one around—with BD 1.1 hardware support, now has a price and date of the Amazon variety: Jan. 15, 2008 for only $US800, $250 off the MSRP. Because it's Amazon's word, not Samsung's, don't take the date as diamond solid, but feel free to get in on the pre-order action to lock down the hot price. [Amazon via I4U]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles