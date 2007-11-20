Amazon Kindle vs Sony Reader Bitchfight

Wired has compared the features of the new Amazon Kindle and the Sony Reader. They don't give a definitive verdict yet, but point out the $400 Kindle's biggest drawback: lack of "format neutrality." Labeled as a "portable DRM bookstore", the Kindle won't be able to read open formats like Acrobat PDF. We agree. You will be the judge but, while the $300 Sony Reader may not have always-on Internet connectivity, looking at the specs it seems like a better option. At least on paper:

AU: I take back my 'I want one' from yesterday. Having seen the fact they want to charge you for everything, even your own files, I'm thinking this is going to fail. It's a less than elegant device design, too. Hmmm.

The Sony allows you to read virtually any format. It may not have the huge commercial titles selection that the Amazon gadget has, but you can read any PDF, TXT, RTF, DOCs, Blogs and RSS for free. On the other side, PDF, RTF and DOCs are all out of the question with Kindle. And inexplicably, you will have to pay $1 for each blog and $1 for each RSS you subscribe to. Maybe not a huge investment, but is it really necessary to do pay for this when you are already getting this information in your smartphone?

The Sony also wins in one important area, which is often overlooked by most manufacturers: design. The Sony is simple, clean and looks more similar to a book. With its cheapo UMPC-like keyboard, the Kindle looks awkward. If Jeff Bezos wants this to be the iPod of books, he better hire John Ive. Amazon argues that they wanted to make it look like the Vessel of Culture, but the fact is that something doesn't have to be ugly to appear serious.

And while some will love the idea of electronic mail and web browsing on the Kindle, gadget history has taught us that frankendevices more often fail than succeed. Of course, the rules are meant to be broken—as the convergence of telephony and computing has taught us—and this could turn out to be the device that kill the pulp forever. But personally, I have a difficult time seeing this happening with this version.

If I had to choose a device I will get the Sony Reader. What about you?

