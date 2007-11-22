Amazon Kindle Is an Ugly Snowspeeder of Contradictions

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

kindlenyts.jpgOh, sweet contradiction—Jeff Bezos in open letter to Author's Guild, 2002:

"When someone buys a book, they are also buying the right to resell that book, to loan it out, or to even give it away if they want. Everyone understands this."

Amazon Kindle Terms of Service, 2007:

You may not sell, rent, lease, distribute, broadcast, sublicense or otherwise assign any rights to the Digital Content or any portion of it to any third party, and you may not remove any proprietary notices or labels on the Digital Content. In addition, you may not, and you will not encourage, assist or authorise any other person to, bypass, modify, defeat or circumvent security features that protect the Digital Content.

More great Kindle ironies, hypocrisy and 1984 references at Mark Pilgrim's page. [Dive Into Mark via Gadget Lab via BoingBoing]

