Amazon Kindle E Book Reader Coming Next Week

A source in content creation has informed me that the Reader is coming on Monday or Tuesday, just in time for the holiday season. Information was limited, but apparently "a dozen media partners" were to be involved with launch, which implies non-book providers.

That could be interesting if weekly and daily news sources could be downloaded over the Kindle's EVDO data connection, which was discovered in FCC docs so many months ago. If you know more, please drop me a line—this thing could destroy the Sony reader if it has connectivity and I am hungry for details.