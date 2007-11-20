Amazon Kindle Delivers Free EV-DO 'Whispernet' Service

We just got the official press release on the Amazon Kindle, and it delivers the good news that the Whispernet EV-DO service that lets you surf the web, check your email, and download e-books is totally free. On the flip side, it looks like they'll be charging per-blog for the RSS reader, with "Wireless delivery of blogs [costing]as little as $0.99 each per month." Uh, what? Oh, and emails with attachments will be $0.10 each to send. Wilson is currently at the launch event seeing if any new info will drop and to hopefully get some clarification on the blog thing, but you can already order your Kindle now for $399. Check the rest of the presser after the hop.

SEATTLE—November 19, 2007—Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced Amazon Kindle, a revolutionary portable reader that wirelessly downloads books, blogs, magazines and newspapers to a crisp, high-resolution electronic paper display that looks and reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. More than 90,000 books are now available in the Kindle Store, including 101 of 112 current New York Times Best Sellers and New Releases, which are $9.99, unless marked otherwise. Kindle is available starting today for $399 at http://cts.vresp.com/c/?OutCastCommunication/4d428ae66c/e900644d0d/ed0a6ed189.

"We've been working on Kindle for more than three years. Our top

design objective was for Kindle to disappear in your hands—to get out

of the way—so you can enjoy your reading," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com

Founder and CEO. "We also wanted to go beyond the physical book.

Kindle is wireless, so whether you're lying in bed or riding a train,

you can think of a book, and have it in less than 60 seconds. No

computer is needed—you do your shopping directly from the device.

We're excited to make Kindle available today."

Downloads Content Wirelessly, No PC Required, No Hunting for Wi-Fi Hot

Spots

The Kindle wireless delivery system, Amazon Whispernet, uses the same

nationwide high-speed data network (EVDO) as advanced cell phones.

Kindle customers can wirelessly shop the Kindle Store, download or

receive new content—all without a PC, Wi-Fi hot spot, or syncing.

No Monthly Wireless Bills or Commitments

Books can be downloaded in less than a minute and magazines,

newspapers, and blogs are delivered to subscribers automatically.

Amazon pays for the wireless connectivity for Kindle so there are no

monthly wireless bills, data plans, or service commitments for

customers.

Reads Like Paper

Kindle uses a high-resolution display technology called electronic

paper that provides a sharp black and white screen that is as easy to

read as printed paper. The screen works using ink, just like books

and newspapers, but displays the ink particles electronically. It

reflects light like ordinary paper and uses no backlight, eliminating

the eyestrain and glare associated with other electronic displays such

as computer monitors or PDA screens.

Books, Blogs, Magazines and Newspapers

The Kindle Store currently offers more than 90,000 books, as well as

hundreds of newspapers, magazines and blogs. Customers can search,

browse, buy, and download from this wide selection wirelessly from

their Kindle. The same Amazon shopping experience customers are

accustomed to is offered in the Kindle Store, including customer

reviews, personalised recommendations, 1-Click purchasing, and

everyday low prices. Additionally, Kindle customers can download and

read the first chapter of most Kindle books for free.

Kindle customers can select from the most recognised U.S. newspapers,

as well as popular magazines and journals, such as The New York Times,

Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Atlantic Monthly, TIME and

Fortune. The Kindle Store also includes top international newspapers

from France, Germany, and Ireland, including Le Monde, Frankfurter

Allgemeine and The Irish Times. Subscriptions are auto-delivered

wirelessly to Kindle overnight so that the latest edition is waiting

for customers when they wake up. Monthly Kindle newspaper

subscriptions are $5.99 to $14.99 per month, and Kindle magazines are

$1.25 to $3.49 per month. All magazines and newspapers include a free

two-week trial.

The Kindle Store has over 300 blogs on topics ranging from Internet

and technology to culture, lifestyle, and humor, to politics and

opinion. Examples include Slashdot, TechCrunch, BoingBoing, The Onion,

The Huffington Post, and ESPN blogs. Blogs are updated and downloaded

wirelessly throughout the day so Kindle customers can read blogs

whenever and wherever they want. Wireless delivery of blogs costs as

little as $0.99 each per month and also includes a free two-week

trial.

Holds Hundreds of Books in 10.3 Ounces

At 10.3 ounces, Kindle is lighter and thinner than a typical paperback

and fits easily in one hand, yet its built-in memory stores more than

200 titles, and hundreds more with an optional SD memory card.

Additionally, a copy of every book purchased is backed up online on

Amazon.com so that customers have the option to make room for new

titles on their Kindle knowing that Amazon.com is storing their

personal library of purchased content.

Built-In Dictionary and Wikipedia

Kindle has built-in access to The New Oxford American Dictionary,

which contains over 250,000 entries and definitions, so readers can

easily look up the definitions of words within their reading. Kindle

customers also have seamless access to the world's most exhaustive and

up-to-date encyclopedia, Wikipedia.org, and its collection of over

2,000,000 articles.

Long Battery Life

Customers can leave the Kindle wireless connectivity on and recharge

approximately every other day, or turn wireless off and read for a

week or more before recharging. Kindle fully recharges in two hours.

Search

Kindle has a standard-layout keyboard that makes it possible for users

to search the Kindle Store, their entire library of purchased content,

and Wikipedia.org. Customers simply type in a word or phrase and

Kindle will find every instance.

Annotation and Bookmarks

The Kindle keyboard lets customers add annotations to text, just as

they would write in the margins of a book. Customers can edit, delete

and export these notes, highlight and clip key passages, and bookmark

pages for future use. Additionally, Kindle automatically bookmarks

the last page a customer reads of any content on their Kindle.

Ergonomic Design

Kindle is designed for long-form reading, so it is as easy to hold and

use as a book. Full-length, vertical page-turning buttons are located

on both sides of Kindle, allowing customers to read and turn pages

comfortably from any position. The page-turning buttons are located

on both the right and left sides of Kindle, which allows both left and

right-handed customers to hold, turn pages, and position Kindle with

one hand.

Adjustable Text Size

Kindle has six adjustable font sizes to suit customers' varying

reading preferences.

Personal Documents

Customers can take their personal documents with them on their Kindle.

Customers and their contacts can e-mail Word documents and pictures

directly to their unique and customizable Kindle e-mail address for

$0.10 each. Kindle supports wireless delivery of unprotected

Microsoft® Word, HTML, TXT, JPEG, GIF, PNG, and BMP files.

Comes Ready To Use

When customers order a Kindle, it arrives from Amazon.com ready to

use. There is no software to load or set up. Customers are

immediately ready to shop, purchase, download and read from Kindle.

Amazon is adding new book, periodical, and blog titles to the Kindle

Store every day. Publishers and authors can submit their content and

make it available to Kindle customers by using Amazon's new Digital

Text Platform (DTP), a fast and easy self-publishing tool that lets

anyone upload and sell their books in the Kindle Store. Sign up today

for DTP at

http://cts.vresp.com/c/?OutCastCommunication/4d428ae66c/e900644d0d/1640f1bc6d.