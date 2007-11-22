Amazon Announces Hot Black Friday Camera & Photo Deals

Eager to get in on the Black Friday madness, Amazon's Camera and Photo department tipped us off to its special deals for Black Friday. For instance, we've never seen that Sanyo Xacti 720p HD camcorder (pictured above) for $US399.99. Good deal., because it's usually around $US530. Follow the jump for camcorders, still cameras and accessories. All prices in USD.

Thursday (11/22) - Monday (11/26)

Sanyo Xacti HD700 7MP MPEG-4 High Definition 720p Camcorder with 5x Optical Zoom $399.99

Aiptek DV5900 5MP Pocket Digital Camcorder $59.99

Canon HV10 High Definition MiniDV Camcorder with a free Coach carrying case $579.99

Nikon L11 Digital Camera $99.99

Aiptek Go-HD High Definition Camcorder $189.99

Thursday (11/22) - Saturday (11/24)

TAO 1.5-Inch Digital Keychain Frame (Brushed Metal) $34.99

Coby DP-769 7-Inch Widescreen Digital Photo Frame with MP3 Player & 2 Frames $59.99

Samsung SC-DC173U DVD Camcorder with 34x Optical Zoom $199.99

Nikon S51 Digital Camera $199

