That's a pretty cool photo, eh? There's a lot going on at once, it must have taken a lot of takes to get right, and that dude's face must have been destroyed at the end of the day. Well, sort of. It did take lots of takes, but it involved all sorts of photo and Photoshop magic. Hit the jump for a video showing just how the whiz kids at Bruton Stroube Studios put this piece of photo magic together. It's awesome, and it makes me want to go out and do some trick photography. [Didn't You Hear? via NotCot]
Amazing 'Paintball Office' Photo Created Using Planning, Photoshop, and Magic
