In the world of snow fun, there are sleds, there are tea-trays and there are even plastic bin bags (if you are a suicidal sledger, as I was in my teenage years). And then there is this, the Alu sled. Built from aluminum, the shock-absorbent silver slider has plastic runners, a handbrake, and packs up into a sexy little carry case when you're done tobogganing. The lightweight Alu will carry up to 220 pounds, but will really lighten your wallet, as it will set you back a steep $US636. [Sci-Fi Tech]
Alu Sled Shock-Absorbs Your Butt on Bumpy Downhill Slopes
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.