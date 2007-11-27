Alu Sled Shock-Absorbs Your Butt on Bumpy Downhill Slopes

In the world of snow fun, there are sleds, there are tea-trays and there are even plastic bin bags (if you are a suicidal sledger, as I was in my teenage years). And then there is this, the Alu sled. Built from aluminum, the shock-absorbent silver slider has plastic runners, a handbrake, and packs up into a sexy little carry case when you're done tobogganing. The lightweight Alu will carry up to 220 pounds, but will really lighten your wallet, as it will set you back a steep $US636. [Sci-Fi Tech]