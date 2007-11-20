Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Alienware Further Teases Us With Powerful Area-51 Notebooks

alienware_area51_front.jpgAll that pre-release hype from Alienware we heard last week led up to even more pre-release hype today, with the company unveiling its two new laptops, the Area-51 m15x and m17x. It's calling the radical PCs "the most powerful notebooks ever created." There's still an air of mystery around the two laptops, but we do know that both the 15.4" Area-51 m15x and the 17" Area-51 m17x will be using Intel Core 2 Duo Extreme processors at 2.8GHz, and will have enough graphics mojo to play 1080p video and beaucoups games. Pricing and availability still weren't announced, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, feast your eyes on the pretty pics of these highly capable baubles from the extraterrestrials. [Alienware, via Electronista]

alienware_area51_17_6alienware_area51_m15x_1alienware_area51_m15x_3alienware_area51_m15x_4alienware_area51_m17x_1alienware_area51_m17x_5alienware_area51_m17x_4alienware_area51_m17x_2alienware_area51_m17x_3alienware_area51_m15x_2

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
nasa science space-exploration space-probes voyager-2 voyager-probes yikes

NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades

A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles