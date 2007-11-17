Alienware Confirms Upcoming Area-51 m15x and m17x Laptops

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Alienware_m15x.jpgCrave just uncovered the meaning of the weird Alienware emails we've been getting, obliquely worded invitations to a November 19 product unveiling. Well, the product, or products, are two new laptops, the Area-51 m15x and m17x. The 15" and 17" systems are ground-up redesigns featuring crazy angles, Martian runes (as seen above) and as many coloured LEDs as you'd expect from any gaming PC worth its salt. We'll get some pics of them whole—plus pricing and availability—on Monday, so stay tuned. [Crave]

AU: Still no sign of life out of the local Alienware... -SB

