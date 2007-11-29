Now you can help the planet too reducing your carbon footprint by getting a new computer rather than stopping the private jet escapades to Bermudas. The Aleutia E1 is a full-fledge Linux-based mini-computer which runs on just 18 watts using a built-in solar panel. And for some reason, reminds me of a grill and makes me hungry. [Dvice]
Aleutia E1 Computer Runs on Solar Power, Looks Like It Can Cook Pork Chops
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.