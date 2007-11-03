Aircraft Mouse Blends Comfort, Looks, and LEDs

There are plenty of unique looking computer mice on the market, but few look as interesting (and ergonomic) as this Aircraft Mouse with flashing LED lights. It is only sporting an 800dpi optical sensor, so it is far from being a true "top gun" of the peripheral world, but it definitely will earn a few style points —if you can get your hands on it that is. No pricing details are available and it appears that the design was a limited run. [Design Town via GeekAlerts]