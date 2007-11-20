Airbus Planning on 900 Passenger Super A380?

According to Kansas.com, Airbus SAS plans to build a 900-seat version of its famously enormous A380 superjumbo. Currently, the A380 is intended to carry between 500-800 passengers depending on the configuration — although it has held up to 873, on at least one occasion. That could mean that a "stretch" Airbus A380 could be adjusted to hold as many as 1000 passengers depending on the carrier. Airbus will begin developing the larger version after the standard plane reaches full production in 2010. The Arab Emirates, the companies biggest client, has already shown interest saying that they would buy a new model when they become available. [Kansas via Luxist]